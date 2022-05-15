UrduPoint.com

PM Takes Notice Of Spread Of Cholera In Pir Koh

Muhammad Irfan Published May 15, 2022 | 12:30 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Saturday took notice of the spread of cholera epidemic in Pir Koh, Dera Bugti.

He directed the Federal and provincial governments to take steps on emergency basis to stop the spread of cholera.

He instructed that food items, clean drinking water and other assistance should be delivered to the affectees in Pir Koh. He directed that the provision of medicines and clean water should be ensured.

According to the initial reports, the district administration in Pir Koh had provided the stock of medicine and water and was also providing more tankers for the area.

