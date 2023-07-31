PM takes notice of torture on Rizwana, seeks report from CM

Open Menu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 31, 2023 | 12:50 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Sunday while strictly taking notice of the incident of torture on a 14-year-old girl Rizwana, sought a report from Punjab chief minister.

The PM directed Chief Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi to provide the best possible medical treatment to the wounded girl.

He said every effort should be made to save life and restore the health of the girl, adding dispensation of justice should be ensured to the oppressed girl.

He said without considering who was the accused, justice and the rule of law should be ensured as oppressors and law violators did not deserve any leniency.

He asked the police to not succumb to any pressure and strictly implement the law as society could not afford such lawlessness and barbarity.

The prime minister assured the parents of the injured child that justice would be done.

