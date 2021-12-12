UrduPoint.com

PM Takes Notice Of 'very Legitimate' Demands Of Gwadar Fishermen

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 12th December 2021 | 12:10 PM

PM takes notice of 'very legitimate' demands of Gwadar fishermen

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday took notice of the demands of fishermen in Gwadar, assuring that strict action would be taken against the illegal fishing by trawlers.

"I have taken notice of the very legitimate demands of the hardworking fishermen of Gwadar.

Will be taking strong action against illegal fishing by trawlers," the prime minister said on Twitter.

He also assured them to also speak to the chief minister of Balochistan on the issue.

The fishermen in Gwadar had been protesting against the devastating impact of illegal fishing by trawlers along the coast on the livelihoods of local fishermen.

