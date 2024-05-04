Open Menu

PM Takes Notice Of Wheat Procurement Issues, Forms Body To Address Farmers’ Concerns

Umer Jamshaid Published May 04, 2024 | 10:39 PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday taking notice of the issues faced by the farmers in selling their wheat and obtaining wheat bags, formed a committee under Ministry of National Food Security and Research to address their grievances

Under the direction of the prime minister, the committee would take measures to address the farmers’ concerns within four days.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chaired a high level emergency meeting here to review the matters of wheat procurement through PASSCO.

The meeting was attended by Federal ministers Rana Tanveer Hussain, Attaullah Tarar, and other relevant officials.

In the meeting, the prime minister expressed his concern over the difficulties faced by farmers in obtaining fair prices for their wheat crop and directed the authorities to take immediate action to resolve the issue.

The federal government, through PASSCO, is procuring 1.8 million metric tons of wheat to ensure maximum benefit to farmers, he said.

The prime minister directed the concerned officials to personally monitor the wheat procurement process and ensure that farmers receive their due payments on time.

The prime minister emphasized that the government will not compromise on the economic protection of farmers and will take all necessary steps to ensure their well-being.

He also praised the bumper wheat crop this year.

