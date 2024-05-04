- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- PM takes notice of wheat procurement issues, forms body to address farmers’ concerns
PM Takes Notice Of Wheat Procurement Issues, Forms Body To Address Farmers’ Concerns
Umer Jamshaid Published May 04, 2024 | 10:39 PM
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday taking notice of the issues faced by the farmers in selling their wheat and obtaining wheat bags, formed a committee under Ministry of National Food Security and Research to address their grievances
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday taking notice of the issues faced by the farmers in selling their wheat and obtaining wheat bags, formed a committee under Ministry of National food Security and Research to address their grievances.
Under the direction of the prime minister, the committee would take measures to address the farmers’ concerns within four days.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chaired a high level emergency meeting here to review the matters of wheat procurement through PASSCO.
The meeting was attended by Federal ministers Rana Tanveer Hussain, Attaullah Tarar, and other relevant officials.
In the meeting, the prime minister expressed his concern over the difficulties faced by farmers in obtaining fair prices for their wheat crop and directed the authorities to take immediate action to resolve the issue.
The federal government, through PASSCO, is procuring 1.8 million metric tons of wheat to ensure maximum benefit to farmers, he said.
The prime minister directed the concerned officials to personally monitor the wheat procurement process and ensure that farmers receive their due payments on time.
The prime minister emphasized that the government will not compromise on the economic protection of farmers and will take all necessary steps to ensure their well-being.
He also praised the bumper wheat crop this year.
Recent Stories
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Mohammad Ishaq Dar meets foreign min ..
3 drug peddlers arrested, hashish recovered
1496,990 children given polio drops in five days: DC
Six terrorists killed, hideout busted in N Waziristan IBO: ISPR
Pakistan, Qatar agree to further expand trade, investment ties
Sindh cabinet approves Rs177.5m to strengthen, mobilize various wings of police
Faisal Karim Kundi takes oath as new KP Governor
Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Anwaar ul Haq Chaudhry seeks more vibrant ..
Tahaffuz Manzil Foster Home providing care & support to homeless children
PCB proposes April 7 -May 20 window; tweaks in rules for HBL PSL 2025
Field hospitals now operational across Punjab: Azma Bukhari
IGP Punjab visits Special Branch Headquarters
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Mohammad Ishaq Dar meets foreign minister of Egypt11 minutes ago
-
3 drug peddlers arrested, hashish recovered3 minutes ago
-
1496,990 children given polio drops in five days: DC3 minutes ago
-
Six terrorists killed, hideout busted in N Waziristan IBO: ISPR3 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Qatar agree to further expand trade, investment ties11 minutes ago
-
Sindh cabinet approves Rs177.5m to strengthen, mobilize various wings of police1 minute ago
-
Faisal Karim Kundi takes oath as new KP Governor1 minute ago
-
Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Anwaar ul Haq Chaudhry seeks more vibrant role of lawyers for ..1 minute ago
-
Tahaffuz Manzil Foster Home providing care & support to homeless children1 minute ago
-
Field hospitals now operational across Punjab: Azma Bukhari1 minute ago
-
IGP Punjab visits Special Branch Headquarters1 minute ago
-
Emergency services responded to 231,056 fires, saved losses worth Rs 664bn1 minute ago