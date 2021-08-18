PM takes notice of woman’s assault at Minar-e-Pakistan

(@fidahassanain)

A local TV reports that Prime Minister Imran Khan has sought report from IGP and directed him to immediately bring the culprits to justice.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Wednesday took notice of the people assaulting a female TikToker at Minar-e-Pakistan on the eve of August 14, a local private tv reported.

The latest reports said that PM Imran Khan sought details from Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab about the incident, and directed him to immediately arrest the people involved in assaulting the woman.

Federal Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari also took notice of the incident and strongly condemned it. She tweeted, “MoHR is in touch with Punjab authorities to ensure strict action ag perpetrators of the condemnable attack on a woman in Greater Iqbal Park Lahore. Arrests made, FIRs done. MoHR following up. But we need to try & change such violent behavioral patterns in our ppl. #lahoreincident.

Amnesty International was also alarmed over assault of a woman at Minar-e-Pakistan by over 400 men on August 14.

A video of insulting, assaulting and harassing a female TikToker, in Lahore, went viral on social media. Over 400 men were booked after Punjab CM Usman Buzdar took notice of the incident.

The Tiktoker lodged complaint, saying that she was filming a video near Minar-e-Pakistan along with her friends when 300 to 400 people attacked them. She said the crowd surrounded them, pushing and shoving. They also tried to tear her clothes, she stated.

The woman said a mobile phone, Rs15,000 cash and other valuables were stolen from them.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar took notice of the incident after a video of the assault went viral on social media. The FIR has been registered under Sections 354 A, 382, 147 and 149 of the Pakistan Penal Code.