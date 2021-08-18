UrduPoint.com

PM Takes Notice Of Woman’s Assault At Minar-e-Pakistan

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Wed 18th August 2021 | 03:59 PM

PM takes notice of woman’s assault at Minar-e-Pakistan

A local TV reports that Prime Minister Imran Khan has sought report from IGP and directed him to immediately bring the culprits to justice.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Wednesday took notice of the people assaulting a female TikToker at Minar-e-Pakistan on the eve of August 14, a local private tv reported.

The latest reports said that PM Imran Khan sought details from Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab about the incident, and directed him to immediately arrest the people involved in assaulting the woman.

Federal Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari also took notice of the incident and strongly condemned it. She tweeted, “MoHR is in touch with Punjab authorities to ensure strict action ag perpetrators of the condemnable attack on a woman in Greater Iqbal Park Lahore. Arrests made, FIRs done. MoHR following up. But we need to try & change such violent behavioral patterns in our ppl. #lahoreincident.

Amnesty International was also alarmed over assault of a woman at Minar-e-Pakistan by over 400 men on August 14.

A video of insulting, assaulting and harassing a female TikToker, in Lahore, went viral on social media. Over 400 men were booked after Punjab CM Usman Buzdar took notice of the incident.

The Tiktoker lodged complaint, saying that she was filming a video near Minar-e-Pakistan along with her friends when 300 to 400 people attacked them. She said the crowd surrounded them, pushing and shoving. They also tried to tear her clothes, she stated.

The woman said a mobile phone, Rs15,000 cash and other valuables were stolen from them.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar took notice of the incident after a video of the assault went viral on social media. The FIR has been registered under Sections 354 A, 382, 147 and 149 of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Attack Imran Khan Chief Minister Police Punjab Mobile Social Media Turkish Lira August Women FIR TV From Pakistan Petroleum Limited Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

NZ tour to Pakistan goes into doubts due to sitaut ..

NZ tour to Pakistan goes into doubts due to sitaution in Afghanistan

19 minutes ago
 Parliamentary delegation visits Police Lines Headq ..

Parliamentary delegation visits Police Lines Headquarters to review Muharram arr ..

6 minutes ago
 Verdict in 'Hotel Rwanda' hero's terror trial dela ..

Verdict in 'Hotel Rwanda' hero's terror trial delayed

6 minutes ago
 Organized beggar groups irks residents in Abbottab ..

Organized beggar groups irks residents in Abbottabad

6 minutes ago
 Lithuania Calls for Revision of EU Migration Polic ..

Lithuania Calls for Revision of EU Migration Policy Amid Challenge at Belarus Bo ..

9 minutes ago
 One Dead, 22 Injured in Major Wildfires in Southea ..

One Dead, 22 Injured in Major Wildfires in Southeastern French Var Department - ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.