PM takes President Zardari into confidence over promotion of Gen Asim Munir to Field Marshal

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 20, 2025 | 10:09 PM
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday took President Asif Ali Zardari into confidence regarding the decision to promote General Syed Asim Munir to the rank of Field Marshal during a high level meeting here at the President House
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday took President Asif Ali Zardari into confidence regarding the decision to promote General Syed Asim Munir to the rank of Field Marshal during a high level meeting here at the President House.
Federal Law Minister Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar, Defense Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif, and Planning Minister Professor Ahsan Iqbal were also present at the meeting, a press statement issued by the President House said.
President Zardari said that under the leadership of General Syed Asim Munir, the armed forces successfully defended the country.
The president further said that General Asim Munir deserved promotion to the rank of Field Marshal for giving a strong response to Indian aggression, successfully defending the country, and demonstrating excellent military strategy.
During the meeting, the leadership of the armed forces and the Pakistan military was hailed for their effective response to Indian attacks.
