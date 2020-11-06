UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM Takes Strict Notice Of Top Vacant Posts In Ministries, Divisions: Shibli Faraz

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 06th November 2020 | 11:00 PM

PM takes strict notice of top vacant posts in ministries, divisions: Shibli Faraz

ISLAMABAD, Nov 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz on Friday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan took strict notice of the top vacant posts in various ministries and divisions.

He said the federal cabinet had decided in its last meeting to complete the process of appointments on these positions within 90 days.

In a talk show programme of a private news channel, the minister said that the government had constituted a restructuring committee headed by Dr Ishrat Hussain for merging irrelevant departments aiming to improve the overall efficiency the government's institutions.

He said the process was in suspension due to litigation and stay orders by the various courts.

Another reason of non-appointments of capable officers on vacant posts was bureaucratic hurdles, he said, adding this practice was badly affecting the efficiency of the department.

Brain drain was started due to non-utilization of professional capabilities of competent officers in the past, Shibli Faraz expressed.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Government Cabinet Top

Recent Stories

Biden on brink of victory in tense White House rac ..

16 minutes ago

Outgoing DIGP transfers 48 ASIs from Hyderabad, Da ..

16 minutes ago

SBCA inculpates Palm Builders for launching a hous ..

16 minutes ago

Without Stricter Immigration Laws, France Likely t ..

16 minutes ago

Transportation of imported sugar underway in provi ..

17 minutes ago

Kosovo ex-president to make first war crimes court ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.