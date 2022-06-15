UrduPoint.com

PM Takes Strict Notice Over Delay In Publication Of Punjab Textbooks

Faizan Hashmi Published June 15, 2022 | 02:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday taking strong notice of the delay in the publication of curriculum material by the Punjab Text Book board directed the authorities concerned to address the issue at the earliest.

The prime minister asked education Minister Rana Tanveer Hussain to take urgent action on delay in the publication of textbooks and submit a report to him.

He urged to mitigate the problems faced by students and parents by ensuring the availability of textbooks.

PM Sharif stressed necessary measures in this regard so that such a situation did not emerge in the future.

