ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2022 ) :Member National Assembly (MNA), Aliya Hamza Malik on Friday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is taking bold steps for country's sovereignty.

Talking to ptv, she said the Prime Minister had informed the nation in his recent address for continuing open foreign policy of the country.

Pakistan has lodged its protest before the United States regarding secret letter intervening into the national affairs of Pakistan, she said.

Criticizing the policy of Ex Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, she said that Pakistan Muslim League-N, leader had a record of meeting with those people who are against of our national institutions.

The Opposition leaders, she said had a strong desire to grab power from the present leadership of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government to fulfill foreign agenda. She said that Prime Minister Imran Khan will never compromise on sovereignty of Pakistan. The MNA said that incumbent government under the dynamic leadership of Imran Khan would continue efforts for progress and prosperity of the people of this country.