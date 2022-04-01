UrduPoint.com

PM Taking Bold Steps For Country's Sovereignty: Aliya Malik

Sumaira FH Published April 01, 2022 | 10:30 PM

PM taking bold steps for country's sovereignty: Aliya Malik

Member National Assembly (MNA), Aliya Hamza Malik on Friday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is taking bold steps for country's sovereignty

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2022 ) :Member National Assembly (MNA), Aliya Hamza Malik on Friday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is taking bold steps for country's sovereignty.

Talking to ptv, she said the Prime Minister had informed the nation in his recent address for continuing open foreign policy of the country.

Pakistan has lodged its protest before the United States regarding secret letter intervening into the national affairs of Pakistan, she said.

Criticizing the policy of Ex Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, she said that Pakistan Muslim League-N, leader had a record of meeting with those people who are against of our national institutions.

The Opposition leaders, she said had a strong desire to grab power from the present leadership of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government to fulfill foreign agenda. She said that Prime Minister Imran Khan will never compromise on sovereignty of Pakistan. The MNA said that incumbent government under the dynamic leadership of Imran Khan would continue efforts for progress and prosperity of the people of this country.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Imran Khan National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Protest Progress United States Muslim From Government PTV Opposition

Recent Stories

AJK PM visits residence of Shaheed Lt Col. Asif Aw ..

AJK PM visits residence of Shaheed Lt Col. Asif Awan

48 seconds ago
 SpaceX Successfully Launches Fourth Smallsat Rides ..

SpaceX Successfully Launches Fourth Smallsat Rideshare Mission on Falcon 9 Rocke ..

52 seconds ago
 US Senators Urge Biden to Suspend Tax Treaty, Data ..

US Senators Urge Biden to Suspend Tax Treaty, Data Exchange With Russia - Letter

3 minutes ago
 Ukraine to Reimburse Shipowners for Vessels Damage ..

Ukraine to Reimburse Shipowners for Vessels Damaged in Danube Waters - Gov't

3 minutes ago
 One child killed, four injured in accident

One child killed, four injured in accident

3 minutes ago
 40 shopkeepers fined on profiteering

40 shopkeepers fined on profiteering

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.