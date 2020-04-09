UrduPoint.com
PM Taking Effective Steps To Help Needy People: Sardar Babar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 09th April 2020 | 08:43 PM

Deputy Speaker of Balochistan Assembly Sardar Babar Khan Musakhel on Thursday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was taking effective measures to help needy people across the country

Talking to APP, he said the prime minister was aware problems of daily wagers and unprivileged people, so, therefore, he was not issuing an instruction for curfew enforcement and complete lockdown, so that poor people could not suffer difficulties in the country.

Babar Khan Musakhel said the services of Pakistan Army personnel, doctors, police, Frontier Corps , Levies Force, and various welfare organizations during the Corona virus outbreak are commendable adding that Prime Minister Imran Khan always in contact with provinces in order to cope the spread of the pandemic virus, aiming to ensure protection of people from the virus.

The Deputy Speaker said the Prime Minister has introduced Tiger Force in a first time for the welfare of needy people in the country under lockdown in order to prevent the corona virus in respective areas of state which was positive sign of the country.

The Prime Minister Imran Khan made announcement of special package for the middle class in difficult circumstances and the beginning of the Ehsaas Programm will provide relief to poor people during lockdown in the country, he said.

More Stories From Pakistan

