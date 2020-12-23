PM taking keen interest in publishing performance report of institutions: Arbab

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :Advisor to Prime Minister on Establishment, Shehzad Arbab on Tuesday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was taking keen interest in publishing the performance report of all institutions before public.

The people should know about the efficiency and progress of the public sector institutions, he stated in an interview with a private television channel.

The detail report regarding achievement and performance of institutions would be presented to leadership of the ruling party in January next, he added.

The next month, he said every institution would have progress report. Shehzad Arbab further stated that details would be shared with Prime Minister for discussion in the cabinet.

In reply to a question, he said there was an agreement of ministers with Prime Minister to publish report before the concerned quarters including media.