UrduPoint.com

PM Taking Revolutionary Steps To Transform Pakistan Into True Islamic Welfare State: Farrukh Habib

Muhammad Irfan 8 minutes ago Tue 19th October 2021 | 02:00 PM

PM taking revolutionary steps to transform Pakistan into true Islamic welfare state: Farrukh Habib

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2021 ) :State Minister for Information & Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said on Tuesday that Prime Minister Imran Khan was taking revolutionary steps to transform Pakistan into a true Islamic welfare state by protecting the rights of neglected segments and providing justice to each and every person without any discrimination.

He was attending a Jashn-e-Milad function of Markazi Milad Committee here at Clock Tower Chowk where he also inaugurated the functions of 12th Rabiul Awwal to mark birthday of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) by unfurling a flag.

Congratulating the nation on the day, he said: "It demands us to renew our pledge to follow the footprints of holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) as it is the only way through which we can get respect and dignity in this world and hereafter".

He said the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) established the first welfare state in the world where rights of downtrodden were protected and justice was done to everyone.

"Prime Minister Imran Khan had announced to celebrate Ashra (10 days) Rehmatullil Aalameen from 3rd to 13th Rabiul Awwal and we are celebrating the Ashra by holding rallies, seminars and conferences which will continue during this Ashra", he added.

He said: "The life of Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) is a beacon for Muslims and we must follow the educational system and learn that how the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) treated the poor, orphans and other neglected persons.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had also announced to form Rehmatullil Aalameen Committee which would work and educate the new generation to follow the sacred life of Holy Prophet (PBUH).

The government also made Seerat an integral part of the curriculum.

Similarly, the Prime Minister was committed to transform Pakistan into a welfare state like Riyasat-e-Madinah and in this connection "Langar Khanas" and "Panahgahs" were established for the poor who have no shelter and food, he added.

He hoped that the nation would not only pledge on this day but also start following the teachings of Holy Prophet (PBUH) to put the country on road to progress by alleviating poverty from it.

He said that during Ashra Rehmatullil Aalameen, Ulema would deliver lectures to educate the Muslim to toe the footprints of Holy Prophet (PBUH) so that Pakistan could be transformed into a true Islamic welfare state.

On this occasion, the state minister cut a cake to mark the birthday of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH).

Provincial Parliamentary Secretary for Labor Shakeel Shahid, MPA Mian Tahir Jameel, President Markazi Milad Committee Mian Muneer Ahmad Noorani and others were also present on the occasion.

Later, the minister visited a medical camp of Al-Mustafa Welfare Society near Clock Tower Chowk and also inaugurated ambulance service of the society.

Social President Prof Rehmatullah Sialvi, General Secretary Rafiq Lodhi and others were also presenton the occasion.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister World Poor Road Progress Shakeel Muslim From Government

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Prime Minister of Norway ..

UAE leaders congratulate Prime Minister of Norway on new government

23 minutes ago
 Fatima bint Mubarak congratulates UAE leaders, Isl ..

Fatima bint Mubarak congratulates UAE leaders, Islamic and Arab nations on Proph ..

1 hour ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed lauds Korea&#039;s support for ..

Abdullah bin Zayed lauds Korea&#039;s support for UAE&#039;s hosting of &#039;CO ..

2 hours ago
 DoE highlights its &#039;Energy and Water Consumpt ..

DoE highlights its &#039;Energy and Water Consumption Heat Map Dashboard&#039; a ..

3 hours ago
 MoHAP showcases its latest digital services at GIT ..

MoHAP showcases its latest digital services at GITEX Technology Week 2021

3 hours ago
 Local Press: UAE helps curb food shortage globally

Local Press: UAE helps curb food shortage globally

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.