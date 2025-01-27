PM Talent Hunt Programme aims to revive national sports: Khawaja Junaid

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) Focal Person on Sports for the Prime Minister's Youth Programme, Olympian Khawaja Junaid, on Monday said that the government was committed to reviving national sports and nurturing young talent.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that identifying and grooming talented youth at the grassroots level was key to preventing their potential from being wasted or overlooked.

He said that the Prime Minister Talent Hunt Programme serves as a comprehensive model to strengthen sports development in Pakistan by integrating talent from all levels. He revealed that international collaboration is a significant feature of the program, with countries like the Netherlands actively participating. This approach, he said, would enable Pakistan to compete globally by elevating its sports standards.

The government is also making efforts to promote hockey, the country’s national sport, by organizing high-profile international events.

Pakistan is set to host an International Hockey Festival from February 11 to 18, with teams and clubs from Germany and the Netherlands visiting for matches and training sessions. In March, Germany’s national junior hockey team will play a series against Pakistan, he said.

Discussing the broader challenges, Junaid acknowledged the declining support for sports in educational institutions, which once provided scholarships, fee waivers, and employment opportunities to talented athletes. He stressed the importance of restoring such incentives to motivate youth and ensure sports remain a viable career option.

Junaid emphasized that without futuristic planning and investment in infrastructure, Pakistan's sports industry risks falling further behind. However, he expressed optimism that initiatives under the Prime Minister's Youth Programme would help bridge the gap, providing opportunities for youth to compete at international standards.