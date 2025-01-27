Open Menu

PM Talent Hunt Programme Aims To Revive National Sports: Khawaja Junaid

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 27, 2025 | 03:10 PM

PM Talent Hunt Programme aims to revive national sports: Khawaja Junaid

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) Focal Person on Sports for the Prime Minister's Youth Programme, Olympian Khawaja Junaid, on Monday said that the government was committed to reviving national sports and nurturing young talent.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that identifying and grooming talented youth at the grassroots level was key to preventing their potential from being wasted or overlooked.

He said that the Prime Minister Talent Hunt Programme serves as a comprehensive model to strengthen sports development in Pakistan by integrating talent from all levels. He revealed that international collaboration is a significant feature of the program, with countries like the Netherlands actively participating. This approach, he said, would enable Pakistan to compete globally by elevating its sports standards.

The government is also making efforts to promote hockey, the country’s national sport, by organizing high-profile international events.

Pakistan is set to host an International Hockey Festival from February 11 to 18, with teams and clubs from Germany and the Netherlands visiting for matches and training sessions. In March, Germany’s national junior hockey team will play a series against Pakistan, he said.

Discussing the broader challenges, Junaid acknowledged the declining support for sports in educational institutions, which once provided scholarships, fee waivers, and employment opportunities to talented athletes. He stressed the importance of restoring such incentives to motivate youth and ensure sports remain a viable career option.

Junaid emphasized that without futuristic planning and investment in infrastructure, Pakistan's sports industry risks falling further behind. However, he expressed optimism that initiatives under the Prime Minister's Youth Programme would help bridge the gap, providing opportunities for youth to compete at international standards.

Recent Stories

ADU celebrates leap in Times Higher Education Rank ..

ADU celebrates leap in Times Higher Education Rankings 2025

30 minutes ago
 UOS hosts academic delegation from Monash Universi ..

UOS hosts academic delegation from Monash University

31 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler decrees creation of Sharjah Creative ..

Sharjah Ruler decrees creation of Sharjah Creative Quarter

1 hour ago
 PIA flights likely to start for UK soon

PIA flights likely to start for UK soon

1 hour ago
 Al Dhafra Solar Power Park hosts CCI France UAE me ..

Al Dhafra Solar Power Park hosts CCI France UAE members

1 hour ago
 Pakistan, WI spinners set new record of taking mos ..

Pakistan, WI spinners set new record of taking most wickets in two-match Test se ..

2 hours ago
Al Khair Voluntary Award honours 75 volunteers in ..

Al Khair Voluntary Award honours 75 volunteers in ninth edition in Hatta

2 hours ago
 Justice Ayesha A. Malik of SC recuses to hear case ..

Justice Ayesha A. Malik of SC recuses to hear case about Section 221-A of Custom ..

2 hours ago
 China's manufacturing PMI at 49.1 in January

China's manufacturing PMI at 49.1 in January

3 hours ago
 SC withdraws contempt notice against additional re ..

SC withdraws contempt notice against additional registrar judicial

3 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler appoints Hoor Al Qasimi as head of S ..

Sharjah Ruler appoints Hoor Al Qasimi as head of SCQ

3 hours ago
 Attempts to displace Palestinians rejected, violat ..

Attempts to displace Palestinians rejected, violate international law: Arab Leag ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan