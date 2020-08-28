PM talks to CM Sindh, offers support to get out of rain disasters: Asad Umar

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2020 ) :Minister for Planning and Development, Asad Umar said on Thursday that the Federal government would provide every possible support to Sindh Government in relief activities in the rain hit areas.

"Prime Minister Imran Khan has talked to Chief Minister Sindh assuring him of the Center and its institutions' full support to provide relief activities to the people affected by the torrential rains in the province" he said in a tweet.

The Prime Minister said what ever support the Sindh Government would demand, the Center would provide on emergency basis.