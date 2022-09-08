UrduPoint.com

PM Tanvir For Socio-economic Progress, Prosperity Of AJK

Umer Jamshaid Published September 08, 2022 | 08:57 PM

PM Tanvir for socio-economic progress, prosperity of AJK

MIRPUR (AJK) : (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 8th Sep, 2022 ):Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Tanvir Ilyas Khan on Thursday visited MTBC in Bagh district and inquired about the performance of the organisation in socioeconomic progress and uplift of AJK.

Speaking on the occasion, Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan said that private sector participation was necessary for the development and prosperity of Azad Kashmir.

Terming MTBC as a welcome addition to Azad Jammu & Kashmir's private sector the PM said, "It is a matter of honor for MTBC to get the first airline license for Azad Kashmir".

He said that the MTBC was doing excellent work in Azad Kashmir in other fields.

Terming overseas Kashmiris as a valuable asset for the state, he said, "Overseas Kashmiris work day and night in foreign countries and invest in their home country".

He said that a comprehensive plan was being devised to attract foreign direct investment in the state.

The government, he said, was ready to provide all possible support and assistance to the foreign investors. He said that the work on Mirpur dry port has started and hoped that the timely completion of the project would boost trade and other economic activities in the region.

Hailing the MTBC for providing large-scale employment, the PM said that other multinational companies would also be brought to Azad Kashmir to provide employment to people in the private sector.

Earlier, on his arrival the PMC was accorded a warm welcome by the MTBC Executive Chairman Mehmood ul Haq along with other members of his company.

While inspecting various sections of the MTBC the PM was briefed, in detail of the services of MTBC and its ongoing projects in the region.

