PM targets Nawaz Sharif in his address in Kamalia

(@Abdulla99267510)

Imran Khan says Nawaz Sharif is targeting judiciary and will get support from the ECP as he returns from London if the opposition comes into the power.

KAMALIA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 26th, 2022) Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan came down hard upon Nawaz Sharif, alleging that he was targeting the judiciary, election commission, and military when he returned to Pakistan.

Imran Khan said the only objective behind the Opposition’s no-trust-motion against Imran Khan was to come into power and for closure of all corruption cases. He said it also aimed at dismantling dismantle the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

He claimed that Nawaz Sharif would return to Pakistan from London soon as the opposition came into power. He said he would take support from the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and would target the courts.

The PM said the PML-N supremo had started “yellow journalism, paid off judges, and bought members of parliaments” to achieve his own goals.

The premier said that the opposition alliance has made it clear to take down NAB after overthrowing my government. Taking a jibe at JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, the PM said, “He used to do politics under name of islam and use to sell himself on ‘diesel permit’.”

He also termed PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, the biggest ‘disease’ of Pakistan and named Shehbaz Sharif, a shoe polisher.

Imran Khan appealed to all Pakistanis to reach Islamabad tomorrow, for public gathering as the opposition is giving millions of rupees to the member of National Assembly to switch sides.

The prime minister termed March 27, a ‘decisive day in the country’s history as the mammoth crowd would gather in the Capital on his call to give a message to those criminals that the days of their plunder and loot were over.

He said that Pakistan will certainly flourish by following the teaching of Islam and maintaining justice, equality and rule of law in the society.

Prime Minister said that government don't want unrest in the country as PTI has worked hard to restore law, peace and put the economy in the right direction.

He expressed hope that estranged law makers of the party would soon return to their old fold.

Imran Khan said that Pakistan is moving towards the goal of development, progress and prosperity and the government has introduced many others welfare projects to uplift of the masses.

Prime Minister assured that inflation is a temporary phenomenon due to Covid pandemic which will reduce soon.

He said various development projects are underway in Toba Tek Singh currently as PTI government has allocated funds for the district. He said that people of the district had respond full confidence in Pakistan Tehreek-e-insaf during general election of 2018.

Earlier, the Prime Minister Imran Khan inaugurated University of Kamalia, Special Industrial zone, extensions of degree colleges and Several mega development in the Toba Tek Singh district.