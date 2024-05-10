PM tasks BOI to bring further EoDB for more investment, businesses

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday tasked the board of Investment with the target to bring more ease for attracting investment and pave way for more businesses in the country.

The prime minister, who chaired a high-level review meeting on Ease of Doing Business (EoDB) for investment and business activities, said the minimum impediments were a must to attract investment.

He told the meeting that during his previous tenure, he had taken priority measures to promote investment and business and that the Special Investment Facilitation Council had also played a supportive role in achieving the goals of economic revival.

He said the promotion of foreign investment and business activities in the country manifested the efforts by the government team for which they deserved an applause.

The prime minister said that the visits of business delegations from friendly countries and surge in stock market reflected the trust of local and foreign investors in the government policies.

He instructed the BOI to formulate a mechanism on the pattern of one window operation in coordination with all the ministries and provincial governments.

He also called for the devising a strategy, in collaboration with the business community and provincial governments, to make the new investors and businessmen face minimum hurdles in their ventures.

He also instructed for engaging experts of international repute for the purpose.

Federal ministers Jam Kamal Khan, Muhammad Aurangzeb, Abdul Aleem Khan, Rana Tanveer Hussain, Azam Nazeer Tarar, Deputy Chairman of Planning Commission, parliamentarians and relevant senior officers attended the meeting.

The four provincial chief secretaries and prominent businessmen joined the meeting via video link.