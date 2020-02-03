ISLAMABAD, Feb 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2020 ) :Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed on Sunday said Prime Minster Imran Khan had given him the task to resolve the problems of the tribal areas' people on priority.

He made these remarks while meeting a delegation of businessmen from Mir Ali Division of North Waziristan.

The minister said there were some difficulties in implementing development projects in the newly merged districts of the erstwhile Federally Administrated Tribal Areas (FATA) but he expressed the hope that all the impediments would be overcome soon.

"The government is committed to provide equal opportunities including health, education and employment to the people of the tribal areas who are rendering great sacrifices for the peace," he added.

The minister said due to the efforts and strides of the Pakistan Army and the government, peace had been restored in the tribal areas.

He said the development projects had been expedited by the incumbent government, adding, "Unfortunately in the past, the governments ignored the tribal people and did not pay any heed towards the development of the areas. Prime Minister Imran Khan has given the responsibility that the tribal brethren's problems should not only be resolved on priority but also raise their voices effectively in the parliament." Murad Saeed said, "The people of tribal districts have made tremendous sacrifices in the operations against terrorism.

We are working in co-operation with the provincial government to eliminate the deprivation of the areas." He informed that the provincial government had approved Insaf Health Cards for the newly merged tribal districts which would provide Rs0.72 million health insurance to the tribal people to get free medical treatment.

However, interest-free loans had also been approved for the tribal youth which would accessible for all the tribal districts, he added.

He mentioned that the prime minister in the United States presented the positive image of Pakistan before the world where the United Kingdom had made the travel advisory guidelines positive for Pakistan.

"The Pakistan Army has fought a great war against terrorism and the credit goes to the tribal people for supporting the armed forces to achieve success against the enemy," he added.

On the occasion, the delegation from North Waziristan thanked the minister for his hospitality and said Murat Saeed supported them in difficult times.

They said Murad Saeed's efforts had helped them get compensation for their damaged shops in Mir Ali during the operation. However, the development projects in the area had also accelerated and they were grateful for that to the minister, they added.