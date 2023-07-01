PM Telephones Governor, Wishes Eid Ul Azha
Muhammad Irfan Published July 01, 2023 | 06:50 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2023 ) :The Prime Minister Mohammed Shahbaz Sharif telephoned Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori and wished him the happiest Eid ul Azha.
According to a spokesman of the Governor House here on Saturday, the PM made a call to the Governor and wished him on the first day of Eid.
The PM said that the inclusion of the poor people in the celebrations of Eid was a good omen.
The Governor said that he was distributing sacrificial meat and ration among the poor people.