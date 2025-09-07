Open Menu

PM Telephones Minister Junaid Anwar, Offers Condolence On His Mother’s Death

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 07, 2025 | 11:20 AM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday telephoned Federal Minister

for Maritime Affairs Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry and expressed condolence

with him on the demise of his mother.

The PM Shehbaz said the death of a mother was an irreparable loss. He prayed

that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage

to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.

