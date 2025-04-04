PM telephones President Zardari to inquire after his health

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2025) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday contacted President Asif Ali Zardari via telephone and inquired after his health.

The prime minster extended his best wishes for the president and prayed for his early recovery, saying that prayers of the entire nation were with President Asif Ali Zardari.