PM terms arrival of Russian oil cargo as beginning of new relationship with Moscow

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 12th, 2023) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has termed the arrival of first ever Russian oil cargo to Pakistan as the beginning of a new relationship between Islamabad and Moscow.

In a tweet, he said the first Russian discounted crude oil cargo has arrived in Karachi and will begin oil discharge on Monday.

The Prime Minister said it is a transformative day and he has fulfilled another promise to the nation.

He commended all those who remained part of this national endeavor and contributed to translating the promise of Russian oil import into reality.

The Prime Minister said we are moving one step at a time toward prosperity, economic growth, energy security and affordability.

Marriyum Aurangzeb, the Minister for Information and Broadcasting, said that the coalition government under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has fulfilled its promise of bringing crude oil from Russia.

In a tweet on Monday, she said a ship carrying crude oil from Russia at a discounted price has reached Karachi.

The Minister said this is first oil ship from Russia in the history of Pakistan. She said one year's honest and dedicated hard workis paying off.