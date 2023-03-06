ISLAMABAD, Mar 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday said the policemen who lost their lives in a terrorist attack in Balochistan, were the "nation's heroes".

At least nine personnel of the Balochistan Constabulary were martyred and 13 wounded in a bomb attack in Bolan area of the province.

The prime minister, in a tweet, extended condolences and prayers to the families of the martyred policemen. "May their souls rest in peace," he wrote.

Earlier in a statement, he said terrorism in Balochistan was part of a nefarious design to create instability in the country.

The prime minister said the nation paid tribute to the valour of its martyred troops.