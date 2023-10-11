PM terms Balochistan’s socio-economic development vital for peace in province  

,

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 11th, 2023) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has emphasized that socio-economic development of Balochistan is imperative for ensuring peace and development of the province.

He said this while attending Provincial Apex Committee, along with Balochistan Chief Minister Balochistan Ali Mardan Khan Domki and Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir in Quetta on Tuesday.

The forum was briefed about the revised National Action Plan, law enforcement operations, anti-smuggling and anti-narcotics operations in Balochistan, security of foreign nationals employed on CPEC and non-CPEC projects, repatriation of illegal foreigners, foreign Currency regularization measures, and progress on SIFC initiatives in Balochistan.

The Prime Minister expressed confidence in the progress made by the Balochistan government and assured full support of the Federal government.

Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar said SIFC initiatives taken at the federal level should have a trickledown effect in each province for the people of the area.

He said Balochistan is rich in mines and minerals and development in this sector will generate economic activity and job opportunities for the people of the area.

The Prime Minister underscored the need for synergy among all relevant departments for gainful effects of the initiatives.

General Syed Asim Munir, on the occasion, highlighted that Army will provide full support in concert with Law Enforcement Agencies and other government departments for enforcement actions against spectrum of illegal activities with full force to deny pilferage of resources and economic losses that the country suffers due to these activities.

The participants affirmed that state institutions, government departments and people are united for progress and prosperity of the province.

Earlier, upon arrival, the Prime Minister and the Army Chief were received by the Chief Minister of Balochistan and the Commander Balochistan Corps.