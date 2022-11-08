UrduPoint.com

PM Terms EWS Imperative For Resilience Planning In Climate-affected Countries

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 08, 2022 | 10:44 AM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif says the system works as an important communication tool to inform people living in the far-flung areas about the natural disasters in advance.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 8th, 2022) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif says Early Warning System has become imperative for underdeveloped and climate-affected countries for adaptation and resilience planning.

Speaking at a roundtable at the launch of the executive plans for early warning system, in Sharm Al Sheikh, he said the system works as an important communication tool to inform people living in the far-flung areas about the natural disasters in advance.

The Prime Minister said use of advanced technology and the early warning chain will help improve the four elements of disaster risk awareness, risk detection, prevention and preparedness.

Referring to the benefits of the early warning system in Pakistan, he said due to this system thousands of lives were saved from the glacial lake outburst flood, caused by prolonged heat wave in the country this summer.

More Stories From Pakistan

