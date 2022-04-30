PM terms meeting with Saudi Crown Prince as ‘great’

(@ItsFSW)

The Prime Minister admired the visionary leadership of the Saudi Crown Prince and thanked him for according a warm welcome to Pakistani delegation and always standing with Pakistan

Riyadh: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 30th, 2022) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has termed his meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al-Saud as great.

In a tweet on Saturday night, he said during the meeting, both the sides reaffirmed their commitment to taking Pakistan-Saudi ties to a new and higher level.

The Prime Minister admired the visionary leadership of the Saudi Crown Prince and thanked him for according a warm welcome to Pakistani delegation and always standing with Pakistan.

Shehbaz Sharif said we also discussed ways and means to further strengthen Pak-Saudi bilateral relationship in all areas.

Earlier, the PM affirmed his government’s commitment to promote the interests of Muslim Ummah as a corner-stone of Pakistan’s foreign policy.

He was talking to the OIC Secretary General Hissein Brahim Taha, who called on him in Makkah Mukarrama on Saturday.

The Prime Minister thanked the Secretary General for consistent and unequivocal support of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation to the Kashmir cause.

He urged the organization to lead the diplomatic endeavours towards facilitating a peaceful and lasting solution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the United Nations Security Council resolutions and aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

The Prime Minister said Pakistan, as the current Chair of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers, is looking forward to playing a proactive role with regard to the matters of interest and concern to the OIC member states.

Shehbaz Sharif invited the OIC to launch a concerted effort to stop the ongoing Israeli aggression against Al-Aqsa Mosque and other occupied Palestinian territories.

He also underscored the need for provision of urgent humanitarian assistance to the Afghan people.

The Prime Minister emphasized that the OIC should step up its efforts to counter growing Islamophobia at the international level.

He invited the OIC secretary general to pay a visit to Pakistan, which was accepted.

The secretary general reaffirmed the OIC’s support for a just and peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions.

He expressed his resolve to work closely with Pakistan on key issues of concern to the Muslim Ummah, especially Palestine, Afghanistan and Islamophobia.