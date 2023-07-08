Open Menu

PM Terms Relaunch Of Laptop Scheme As A Game Change

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 08, 2023 | 02:40 PM

PM terms relaunch of laptop scheme as a game change

ISLAMABAD, Jul 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday said that the laptop scheme had truly been a game-changer, which led to sterling success stories.

"Under the present scheme, 100,000 laptops will be distributed among the students of Pakistan in a phased manner. Like the past, transparency & merit will be the guiding principles in the selection of the recipients," the prime minister posted in a tweet.

He further said that nothing made him happier than doing his bit for the empowerment of the youth and students, who held the destiny of this country in their hands.

The prime minister said the nationwide launch of Prime Minister's laptop scheme yesterday resumed the journey the PML-N government had started in Punjab.

"It is a fascinating journey of how these laptops helped students with their studies, become entrepreneurs & pursue gainful careers over the last decade," he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Government Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

Magnitude 3.2 earthquake felt in Dhadna; no effect ..

Magnitude 3.2 earthquake felt in Dhadna; no effects recorded

18 minutes ago
 UAE gears up for UN High-Level Political Forum wit ..

UAE gears up for UN High-Level Political Forum with preparatory meeting to chart ..

33 minutes ago
 Ahmed Ali Akbar, Yumna Zaidi to collaborate for ne ..

Ahmed Ali Akbar, Yumna Zaidi to collaborate for new venture

35 minutes ago
 Heavy rain continues to hit parts of Pakistan

Heavy rain continues to hit parts of Pakistan

55 minutes ago
 Laptop scheme becomes progress ideology for youth: ..

Laptop scheme becomes progress ideology for youth: PM

3 hours ago
 Pakistan witnessing digital transformative revolut ..

Pakistan witnessing digital transformative revolution: Masood

3 hours ago
Discussion underway with OGRA to reduce tariffs: M ..

Discussion underway with OGRA to reduce tariffs: Musadik

3 hours ago
 PM forms committee to decide Pakistan's participat ..

PM forms committee to decide Pakistan's participation in ODI World Cup in India

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 July 2023

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 08 July 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 08 July 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

5 hours ago
 UAE participates in Morocco’s Tan Tan Festival

UAE participates in Morocco’s Tan Tan Festival

13 hours ago
 Cluster Munitions That US Will Give Ukraine Have D ..

Cluster Munitions That US Will Give Ukraine Have Dud Rates Not Higher Than 2.5% ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan