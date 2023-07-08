PM terms relaunch of laptop scheme as a game change

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Jul 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday said that the laptop scheme had truly been a game-changer, which led to sterling success stories.

"Under the present scheme, 100,000 laptops will be distributed among the students of Pakistan in a phased manner. Like the past, transparency & merit will be the guiding principles in the selection of the recipients," the prime minister posted in a tweet.

He further said that nothing made him happier than doing his bit for the empowerment of the youth and students, who held the destiny of this country in their hands.

The prime minister said the nationwide launch of Prime Minister's laptop scheme yesterday resumed the journey the PML-N government had started in Punjab.

"It is a fascinating journey of how these laptops helped students with their studies, become entrepreneurs & pursue gainful careers over the last decade," he added.