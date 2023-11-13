Open Menu

PM Terms Revenue Collection As Backbone Of Country's Economy

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 13, 2023 | 10:50 PM

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar says revenue collection is tantamount to the backbone of the country's economy.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 13rd, 2023) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Monday said use of latest technology is inevitable to improve the tax system.

He was chairing a meeting on improving the performance of Federal board of Revenue in Islamabad on Monday.

The Prime Minister said revenue collection is tantamount to the backbone of the country's economy.

He further said important steps have been taken in the last few days to control smuggling in the country but more diligence will have to be done in this regard.

The Prime Minister said all stakeholders should be consulted regarding improving performance including the suggestions of all concerned institutions.

The FBR team briefed the Prime Minister and various proposals were presented and considered in the meeting.

The meeting was attended by the Caretaker Minister for Finance Dr Shamshad Akhtar, Advisor to the PM Ahad Cheema, Chairman FBR and Federal Secretary Finance.

