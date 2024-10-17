PM Terms Successful SCO Meeting As Major Diplomatic Win For Pakistan
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 17, 2024 | 09:39 PM
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday hailed the successful hosting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Heads of Government meeting as a major achievement for Pakistan on diplomatic front
"Pakistan's diplomatic profile further strengthened internationally after successfully hosting this summit," the prime minister said while addressing a banquet organized in honor of senators of the government allied parties here.
Congratulating the political parties' leaders on successful conclusion of the SCO summit in Pakistan, the prime minister said all relevant institutes worked together as a team in this regard.
He said before the SCO meeting, visit of the Chinese Premier also proved to be very successful.
He specifically mentioned the crucial role of Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar in making the event successful.
He expressed confidence in the country's ongoing economic recovery and stability, asserting that the government will respond to its political opponents through tangible development and prosperity in the country.
The prime minister said due to the government's prudent policies, the country's economy had stabilized and it achieved the 2025 targets before time in 2024.
The prime minister said the inflation rate witnessed a quick decline in very short time.
He said the government allied political parties worked diligently to ensure economic stability by setting aside their political interests.
"You have all sacrificed your politics and worked hard, the results are economic stability and diplomatic successes," the prime minister conveyed to the leaders of coalition parties in the Senate.
He said all political parties and the people had made sacrifices to help the country overcome difficulties.
"All political parties and institutions are working together for the national development," he added.
He said foreign remittances have also been witnessing consistent increase for last several months which reflected the confidence of the overseas Pakistanis on the incumbent government.
Chairman Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani, DPM Ishaq Dar, and government allied parties's senators attended the event.
