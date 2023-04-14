PM terms telephonic conversation with Iranian President as productive

(@Abdulla99267510)

Islamabad: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 14th, 2023) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has termed his recent telephonic conversation with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi as productive.

He wrote, “Had a productive phone call with H.E.

Ebrahim Raisi, President of Iran in which we discussed various facets of bilateral relations & Israel's human rights violations. I congratulated him on historic Iran-KSA deal that augurs well for regional stability & invited him to visit 🇵🇰,”.

