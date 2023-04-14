UrduPoint.com

PM Terms Telephonic Conversation With Iranian President As Productive

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 14, 2023 | 04:54 PM

PM terms telephonic conversation with Iranian President as productive

Prime Minister Shehbaz sharif says they have discussed various facets of bilateral relations and Israel's human rights violations.

Islamabad: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 14th, 2023) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has termed his recent telephonic conversation with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi as productive.

In a tweet on Friday, he said we discussed various facets of bilateral relations and Israel's human rights violations.

He wrote, “Had a productive phone call with H.E.

Ebrahim Raisi, President of Iran in which we discussed various facets of bilateral relations & Israel's human rights violations. I congratulated him on historic Iran-KSA deal that augurs well for regional stability & invited him to visit 🇵🇰,”.

The Prime Minister said he congratulated the Iranian President on historic Iran-KSA deal that augurs well for regional stability. He also invited the Iranian President to visit Pakistan.

