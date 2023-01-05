PM terms UK Pakistan’s largest European trading partner  

, ,

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 5th, 2022) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif says Pakistan-UK relations are rooted in history, shared legacy and strong people-to-people bonds, which have gone from strength to strength.

He was talking to outgoing British High Commissioner Dr Christian Turner, who paid a farewell call on him in Islamabad on Thursday.

The Prime Minister lauded the services rendered by Dr Turner for the promotion of Pakistan-UK ties, especially in the fields of trade, investment, and economic cooperation.

He said the United Kingdom is Pakistan’s largest European trading, investment and development partner.

He said the trajectory of the bilateral relations between our two countries shows immense potential of growth for the benefit of the two countries.

The Prime Minister also commended the British High Commissioner for his proactive role in channelizing UK’s support for relief and recovery of the victims of climate induced floods in Pakistan. He appreciated Dr Turner's role in bringing English cricket team to Pakistan after 17 years to play exciting cricket.

The Prime Minister expressed his best wishes for the High Commissioner in his future endeavours. He also hosted a lunch in the honour of the outgoing High Commissioner.