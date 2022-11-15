PM tested positive for coronavirus: Marriyum

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Tuesday that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has tested positive for coronavirus.

In a tweet, she said he was not feeling well for the last two days.

The minister said the corona test of the PM was conducted today on the doctors' advice.

She asked the people and workers to pray for the prime minister's speedy recovery.