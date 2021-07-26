PM thanks AJK people for placing trust in PTI through votes

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday thanked the people of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) for placing their trust in the Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) through their votes, which resulted in its electoral victory.

Imran Khan, in a tweet, said the government would focus on bringing the people out of poverty through the Ehsaas and Kamyab Pakistan programmes; and establish accountability and transparency in governance.

The prime minister further said as an ambassador for Kashmir, he would continue to raise his voice on all international forums, including the United Nations to ensure the world community fulfilled its commitment of self-determination to the Kashmiri people through a UN-sponsored plebiscite.

Imran Khan also congratulated all the successful candidates of PTI.