PM Thanks Bilawal Bhutto For Support On Military Response To Indian Aggression
Faizan Hashmi Published May 10, 2025 | 02:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday held a telephonic conversation with Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, expressing gratitude for his support of Pakistan’s retaliatory action, Operation Bunyan-al-Marsoos, in response to recent Indian aggression.
The Prime Minister thanked Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for standing firmly with the government and the nation during this critical time, a Prime Minister's Office news release said.
“Your support for the country’s principled and powerful response to India’s hostile actions is deeply appreciated,” PM Sharif said.
Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, in turn, praised the Prime Minister for his leadership during a period of heightened tensions, calling it "exemplary." He also lauded the professionalism and determination of the Pakistan Armed Forces in delivering a strong response to Indian provocations.
“We salute the armed forces for their courage and professional excellence in responding to Indian aggression,” Bilawal said. “The entire nation stands united with our military in the defense of Pakistan’s sovereignty.”
Both leaders during the conversation underscored the importance of political unity and national resolve in the face of external threats.
