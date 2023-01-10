(@ChaudhryMAli88)

GENEVA, Jan 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Monday held a meeting with Britain's Secretary of State for International Development Andrew Mitchell and thanked the government of Britain and its taxpayers for helping the flood affectees in Pakistan.

During the meeting held on the sidelines of the International Climate Resilient Pakistan Conference here, the PM said the recent floods caused immense devastation in Pakistan which damaged agriculture, employment of people and economy.

He said people of Pakistan were thankful to a friend like Britain which stood with Pakistan at a difficult time.

Shehbaz Sharif highlighted the steps taken by government for the restoration of flood affectees in the country.

He appreciated the cooperation of Britain's Department for International Development (DFID) with Pakistan in the fields of education and health.

Adrew Mitchell assured the prime minister of assistance of Britain for the restoration of flood affectees in Pakistan.