PM Thanks China As First CPEC Hydal Power Plant Becomes Operational

Faizan Hashmi Published July 01, 2022 | 03:40 PM

PM thanks China as first CPEC hydal power plant becomes operational

ISLAMABAD, Jul 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday thanked China as the first power plant under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project became operational.

"It gives me immense satisfaction to announce that the 720 mega watt hydal power plant in Karot has started functioning," he said in a tweet.

PM Sharif said he was thankful to the government of China for materializing the project.

He mentioned that the project could not gain momentum during around four years of the previous government.

