PM thanks China, Turkiye, UAE leaders for their congratulatory messages on his election

Umer Jamshaid Published March 08, 2024 | 06:07 PM
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Friday expressed gratitude to the leadership of China, Turkiye and the United Arab Emirates for their congratulatory messages on his assumption of office
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Friday expressed gratitude to the leadership of China, Turkiye and the United Arab Emirates for their congratulatory messages on his assumption of office.
Responding to Chinese President Xi Jinping's message of felicitation on X, the prime minister said that he looked forward to working with him to further strengthen Pak-China iron-clad friendship and for high-quality development of China Pakistan Economic Corridor as flagship project of Belt and Road Initiative.
He also thanked Chinese Premier Li Qiang and said that Pakistan would continue to working with China to deepen the All-weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership and for harnessing full potential of CPEC.
In a separate post, the prime minister also thanked Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and said that he looked
forward to working closely with him to further elevate the already historic bilateral relationship to unprecedented levels of fraternity and cooperation.
Prime Minister Shehbaz also expressed gratitude to the UAE leadership including Vice President and Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and Ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed for their wishes and prayers.
He also thanked Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy PM and Chairman of the Presidential Court for his letter of greetings.
"Looking forward to working, once again, with the brotherly and visionary leadership of the UAE to further advance our strong fraternal ties. Mutual trust, common faith, shared history and heritage are the pillars of Pakistan-UAE relations," Prime Minister Shehbaz remarked.
