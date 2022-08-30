UrduPoint.com

PM Thanks Chinese President, Premier For Extending Financial Assistance To Flood Victims

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 30, 2022 | 03:27 PM

PM says this flood is like no other in terms of its intensity and spread.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 30th, 2022) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has thanked Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang for extending financial assistance to the flood-affected people of Pakistan.

Taking to Twitter, PM said this flood is like no other in terms of its intensity and spread.

The Prime Minister said China has supported Pakistan at the most difficult times and we greatly value its support.

Earlier, Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Turkiye Mustafa Sentop telephoned Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and expressed his grief over the losses caused by floods in Pakistan.

Mustafa Sentop said his country stands shoulder to shoulder with Pakistan in this difficult hour. He said our hearts beat with the hearts of Pakistani brothers and sisters.

Raja Pervaiz Ashraf briefed him about the devastation caused by the floods. He said both the countries have always stood by each other in difficult times.

He commended the immediate dispatch of relief goods by Turkiye for the flood victims.

