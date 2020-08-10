PM thanks countrymen for responding to his tree plantation call

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan thanked the countrymen for responding to his call for planting a tree in the country's biggest ever drive he launched on Sunday.

"From Lower Dir to all parts of the country; from Tigers and youth to the elderly; all came out in huge numbers to plant trees," he said on Twitter.

The prime minister also shared the images of the dedicated people including the elderly, children and even a physically impaired youth while planting trees in their respective areas.

"I want to thank everyone who responded to my call to plant a tree today," said the prime minister.