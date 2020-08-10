UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM Thanks Countrymen For Responding To His Tree Plantation Call

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 10th August 2020 | 12:10 AM

PM thanks countrymen for responding to his tree plantation call

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan thanked the countrymen for responding to his call for planting a tree in the country's biggest ever drive he launched on Sunday.

"From Lower Dir to all parts of the country; from Tigers and youth to the elderly; all came out in huge numbers to plant trees," he said on Twitter.

The prime minister also shared the images of the dedicated people including the elderly, children and even a physically impaired youth while planting trees in their respective areas.

"I want to thank everyone who responded to my call to plant a tree today," said the prime minister.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Twitter Dir Sunday All From

Recent Stories

Bee’ah expands into Saudi Arabia winning 3 new c ..

1 hour ago

‘Market Dialogue’ brings focus on diversity an ..

2 hours ago

Make-A-Wish Foundation, Zulekha Hospital sign MoU

2 hours ago

Union Properties completes Strategic Blue Print an ..

2 hours ago

Shakhbout Medical City launches three specialty su ..

2 hours ago

86% completion of Sharjah Age Friendly city report ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.