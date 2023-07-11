Open Menu

PM Thanks CPC Leadership For Its Support For Pakistan

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published July 11, 2023 | 05:58 PM

PM thanks CPC leadership for its support for Pakistan

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif while talking to Chinese Chargeé D'affaires Ms. Pang Chunxue appreciates strong personal commitment of the Chinese leadership for strengthening bilateral ties between the two countries.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 11th, 2023) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday felicitated the Communist Party of China on its 102nd anniversary and thanked the CPC leadership for its firm support to Pakistan’s sovereignty, integrity and economic development.

He was talking to Chinese Chargeé D'affaires Ms. Pang Chunxue, who called on him in Islamabad today.

Recalling his substantive interactions with President Xi Jinping and more recently with Premier Li Qiang, the Prime Minister appreciated strong personal commitment of the Chinese leadership for strengthening bilateral ties between the two countries.

Noting the upward trajectory in Pakistan-China ties and deepening economic and financial relationship, Shehbaz Sharif thanked China for its support for Pakistan’s economic stability and expressed his firm commitment to further deepen development cooperation between the two countries under the rubric of Global Development Initiative and CPEC.

Conveying the best wishes and felicitations of the Chinese government for Pakistan, Ms.

Pang Chunxue underscored that Pakistan is an All-weather Strategic Cooperative Partner of China and a time-tested friend.

She highlighted that Chinese government and the Communist Party of China accorded a special place to Pakistan in its neighborhood diplomacy and looked forward to further deepening relationship in all fields of bilateral cooperation.

Thanking the Prime Minister for his virtual participation in the first High Level Forum on Global Development Initiative, the Chinese Charge d’ Affaires expressed China’s resolve to implement GDI projects in Pakistan as envisaged by the leadership of two countries.

Ms Pang Chunxue underscored that CPEC is a flagship project of the Belt and Road Initiative and that Chinese leadership would continue supporting Pakistan’s efforts for developing CPEC as the high-quality demonstration project of the BRI.

She reiterated that China regarded Pakistan as an important economic partner and would continue its efforts for promoting socio-economic development and financial stability of Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Islamabad Prime Minister China Road CPEC All Government Best Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

UAE Economy Minister visits Samsung HQ in Korea, l ..

UAE Economy Minister visits Samsung HQ in Korea, learns about microchip manufact ..

16 minutes ago
 185 competitors to participate in UAE Muay Thai Op ..

185 competitors to participate in UAE Muay Thai Open Championships

31 minutes ago
 Private establishments subject to Emiratisation ta ..

Private establishments subject to Emiratisation targets to be expanded in 2024 a ..

1 hour ago
 Journalist loses job with PTV for asking critical ..

Journalist loses job with PTV for asking critical question to PM

2 hours ago
 Pervaiz Elahi gets bail in money laundering case

Pervaiz Elahi gets bail in money laundering case

2 hours ago
 Emirates Group launches new UAE national talent ac ..

Emirates Group launches new UAE national talent acceleration programmes

3 hours ago
MBRAH, Tim investment sign agreement to launch MRO ..

MBRAH, Tim investment sign agreement to launch MRO hangar at Dubai South

3 hours ago
 SEC exempts Ruwad projects from 50% of government ..

SEC exempts Ruwad projects from 50% of government department fees

3 hours ago
 PM inaugurates first phase of FATA University in P ..

PM inaugurates first phase of FATA University in Peshawar

3 hours ago
 Dubai Customs honors distinguished clients in mont ..

Dubai Customs honors distinguished clients in monthly ceremony

3 hours ago
 All New vivo Y36 Launched in Pakistan with Impecca ..

All New vivo Y36 Launched in Pakistan with Impeccable Performance and Cool Desig ..

3 hours ago
 Katrina Kaif honors personal assistant over 20 yea ..

Katrina Kaif honors personal assistant over 20 years dedicated service to her

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan