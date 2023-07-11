PM thanks CPC leadership for its support for Pakistan

(@Abdulla99267510)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 11th, 2023) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday felicitated the Communist Party of China on its 102nd anniversary and thanked the CPC leadership for its firm support to Pakistan’s sovereignty, integrity and economic development.

He was talking to Chinese Chargeé D'affaires Ms. Pang Chunxue, who called on him in Islamabad today.

Recalling his substantive interactions with President Xi Jinping and more recently with Premier Li Qiang, the Prime Minister appreciated strong personal commitment of the Chinese leadership for strengthening bilateral ties between the two countries.

Noting the upward trajectory in Pakistan-China ties and deepening economic and financial relationship, Shehbaz Sharif thanked China for its support for Pakistan’s economic stability and expressed his firm commitment to further deepen development cooperation between the two countries under the rubric of Global Development Initiative and CPEC.

Conveying the best wishes and felicitations of the Chinese government for Pakistan, Ms.

Pang Chunxue underscored that Pakistan is an All-weather Strategic Cooperative Partner of China and a time-tested friend.

She highlighted that Chinese government and the Communist Party of China accorded a special place to Pakistan in its neighborhood diplomacy and looked forward to further deepening relationship in all fields of bilateral cooperation.

Thanking the Prime Minister for his virtual participation in the first High Level Forum on Global Development Initiative, the Chinese Charge d’ Affaires expressed China’s resolve to implement GDI projects in Pakistan as envisaged by the leadership of two countries.

Ms Pang Chunxue underscored that CPEC is a flagship project of the Belt and Road Initiative and that Chinese leadership would continue supporting Pakistan’s efforts for developing CPEC as the high-quality demonstration project of the BRI.

She reiterated that China regarded Pakistan as an important economic partner and would continue its efforts for promoting socio-economic development and financial stability of Pakistan.