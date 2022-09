PM thanks Emir of Qatar for humanitarian assistance for flood victims

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Friday thanked Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, Emir of Qatar, for humanitarian assistance for Pakistani flood victims including a field hospital.

"Deeply indebted to my brother His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, Emir of Qatar, for humanitarian assistance for flood victims, which includes a field hospital with 93-member staff.

This hospital will be deployed in Sindh", the Prime Minister said in a twitter post.

"We gratefully acknowledge this gesture of HH," he added.