ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday thanked the European Union for its commitment of $97 million for Pakistan's flood affectees.

The multifaceted relations between Pakistan & EU have grown over the decades.""The European Union continues to remain one of Pakistan's largest trading & development partners & export destinations," he added.