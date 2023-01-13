UrduPoint.com

PM Thanks EU For Its $97 Mln Commitment For Pakistan's Flood Affectees

Faizan Hashmi Published January 13, 2023 | 12:00 AM

PM thanks EU for its $97 mln commitment for Pakistan's flood affectees

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday thanked the European Union for its commitment of $97 million for Pakistan's flood affectees.

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, he said, "Thank you to the European Union for its commitment of $97 million for Pakistan's flood-affectees.

The multifaceted relations between Pakistan & EU have grown over the decades.""The European Union continues to remain one of Pakistan's largest trading & development partners & export destinations," he added.

More Stories From Pakistan

