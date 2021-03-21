PM thanks everyone for good wishes, prayers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan has thanked everyone for their good wishes and prayers for the quick recovery of the first lady and him from COVID-19.

In a tweet on social media platform on Sunday, he said, "I want to thank everyone in Pakistan and abroad for their good wishes and prayers for the quick recovery of the first lady and me from COVID-19.

"It was announced on Saturday that the prime minister and the first lady were tested positive for coronavirus.