UrduPoint.com

PM Thanks French President For Solidarity With Flood Affectees

Umer Jamshaid Published August 28, 2022 | 07:40 PM

PM thanks French President for solidarity with flood affectees

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Sunday expressed gratitude to President of France Emmanuel Macron for his expression of support and solidarity and offer of help for the people affected by floods in Pakistan.

In a tweet on his social media platform Twitter, the PM said, "Grateful for President of France @EmmanuelMacron's message of support for the people of Pakistan faced with devastating floods. We appreciate France's solidarity and offer of help for the affected people in this hour of need."

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Social Media Twitter France Sunday

More Stories From Pakistan

