Open Menu

PM Thanks KSA Leadership For Facilitating Pakistani Pilgrims

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 21, 2023 | 08:19 PM

PM thanks KSA leadership for facilitating Pakistani pilgrims

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar on Monday thanked the Saudi leadership for making excellent arrangements for Hujjaj from all over the world during the Hajj season, particularly for the Pakistani pilgrims

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2023 ) :Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar on Monday thanked the Saudi leadership for making excellent arrangements for Hujjaj from all over the world during the Hajj season, particularly for the Pakistani pilgrims.

He expressed the hope that the Pakistani Hajj and Umrah pilgrims would continue to receive special treatment from the Saudi side.

The prime minister expressed these views during a meeting with Minister of Hajj & Umrah of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Dr. Tawfiq Bin Fawzan Al Rabiah who called on him, the PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

PM Kakar expressed satisfaction on the positive trajectory of bilateral relations with the Kingdom and lauded the vision of Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, adding that Pakistan would always remain a trusted partner of Saudi Arabia.

The Saudi Minister is leading a high-level delegation with members from the Saudi ministries of foreign affairs, interior, civil aviation authority, communication, tourism, etc. The visit is the first by a Saudi Minister of Hajj and Umrah to Pakistan.

The caretaker prime minister also thanked Saudi Arabia for its serious interest in investment opportunities in Pakistan under the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC).

The Saudi minister thanked the prime minister for the warm hospitality extended to him and members of his delegation.

He said Saudi Arabia would extend all possible facilitation to the Pakistani pilgrims, adding that in addition to religious visits, the delegation would also try to promote Saudi tourism to Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister World Hajj Visit Saudi Saudi Arabia Turkish Lira Mohammed Bin Salman Media All From

Recent Stories

Rangers arrest three robbers

Rangers arrest three robbers

16 minutes ago
 Chief Commissioner RTS chairs meeting to enhance p ..

Chief Commissioner RTS chairs meeting to enhance public services in Battagram di ..

16 minutes ago
 RCEP boosting ASEAN economic integration into glob ..

RCEP boosting ASEAN economic integration into global economy

16 minutes ago
 PM distributes cheques among Jaranwala incident af ..

PM distributes cheques among Jaranwala incident affectees

16 minutes ago
 Indian Army unprovoked firing martyrs elderly, tra ..

Indian Army unprovoked firing martyrs elderly, traumatises three women

16 minutes ago
 Aneeq urges expansion of 'Road to Makkah' project, ..

Aneeq urges expansion of 'Road to Makkah' project, enhanced pilgrim facilities i ..

23 minutes ago
Three killed in traffic accident

Three killed in traffic accident

23 minutes ago
 India's water aggression jeopardizes South Punjab ..

India's water aggression jeopardizes South Punjab rural economy: Wattoo

21 minutes ago
 Afghanistan making education plan for female unive ..

Afghanistan making education plan for female university students

21 minutes ago
 Supreme Court to hear PTI chief's appeal on Aug 23 ..

Supreme Court to hear PTI chief's appeal on Aug 23, in Toshakhana Case

22 minutes ago
 BoK hosts seminar to promote Islamic Banking, elim ..

BoK hosts seminar to promote Islamic Banking, eliminate interest

15 minutes ago
 Sindh Govt decides to take action against dacoits, ..

Sindh Govt decides to take action against dacoits, street criminals

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan