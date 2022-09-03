PM thanks KSA, UAE, CZ over support to flood victims

(@Abdulla99267510)

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed gratitude through a series of tweets.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 3rd, 2022) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has thanked Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates and Czech Republic for their support to the people affected by floods in Pakistan.

In a series of tweets, the Prime Minister thanked Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammed Bin Salman for ordering relief goods for the flood victims in Pakistan. He said Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are bounded in a relationship of love. This assistance is a sign that we feel each other's pain.

He also expressed gratitude to UAE Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum for the announcement of 50 million UAE Dirham for flood affectees in Pakistan. The UAE continues to lead the humanitarian effort, a sign of the brotherly bond between our two nations.

The Prime Minister thanked the Czech Republic Prime Minister Petr Fiala for support for the flood-stricken people of Pakistan. He appreciated solidarity in this difficult time.