(@FahadShabbir)

Minister for Information and Broadcast Fawad Hussain has said the suggestions of opposition parties on reforms will be welcomed.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 18th, 2021) Prime Minister Imran Khan has appreciated the spirit of MNAs Mohammad Kheyal Zaman, Ehsanullah Tiwana and Rahat Amanullah Bhatti who attended the joint sitting of the parliament yesterday despite being seriously ill and Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad who attended the session despite the death of his brother.

Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Imran Khan thanked all those who attended the joint session of the parliament.

The joint sitting of Parliament had passed a series of bills including the one granting right of vote to overseas Pakistanis and paving way for the use of EVMs in the general elections.

On other hand, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhary Fawad Hussain said the suggestions of opposition parties on reforms will be welcomed.

Fawad Chaudhary also took to Twitter and said the opposition parties should come to the speaker office instead of moving the court for this purpose.

The Information Minister asked the opposition parties to first understand the system of electronic voting machines, promising that their reservations would be addressed.

He emphatically stated that the PTI government would not back out of its election promise of granting right of vote to overseas Pakistanis.

Describing the politics of Sharif and Zardari families as a thing of the past, the Information Minister said it was now the turn of new players in the opposition too. He noted that the next two years would decide the politics of the next two decades of Pakistan's history.