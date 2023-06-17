PM thanks Nawaz Sharif, PML (N) leaders, workers for reposing trust as party president

(@Abdulla99267510)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 17th, 2023) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that he has no words to thank his Quaid Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, party colleagues, office holders and workers for entrusting him with the responsibility of party presidency.

Taking to Twitter, he said the PML-N under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif has evolved overtime, emerging as the only Federal party that has rid the country of multiple crises each time it was called upon to serve the motherland.

He said the PML-N has demonstrated remarkable resilience and bounced back stronger each time it was written off.

He said today his resolve to serve the country has got even stronger. I want to be remembered as a dedicated worker of Mian Nawaz Sharif who did his best to serve the cause of Pakistan and her people.