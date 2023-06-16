PM thanks Nawaz Sharif, workers for entrusting with PMLN presidency

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Friday thanked Quaid Pakistan Muslim League (N) Mian Nawaz Sharif, party colleagues, office holders and workers for entrusting him with the responsibility of party presidency

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Friday thanked Quaid Pakistan Muslim League (N) Mian Nawaz Sharif, party colleagues, office holders and workers for entrusting him with the responsibility of party presidency.

In a statement on Twitter, he said, "I have no words to thank my Quaid Mian Nawaz Sharif, party colleagues, office holders & workers for entrusting me with the responsibility of party presidency. The PMLN under the leadership of MNS has evolved overtime, emerging as the only Federal party that has rid the country of multiple crises each time it was called upon to serve the motherland.

""Thanks to the unbreakable bond between the leadership & party workers, the PMLN has demonstrated remarkable resilience & bounced back stronger each time it was written off. Today my resolve to serve the country has got even stronger. I want to be remembered as a dedicated worker of Mian Nawaz Sharif who did his best to serve the cause of Pakistan & her people," he added.