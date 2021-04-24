UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM Thanks Overseas Pakistanis As Roshan Digital Account Crosses $1 Billion Mark

,  

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Sat 24th April 2021 | 12:28 PM

PM thanks overseas Pakistanis as Roshan Digital Account crosses $1 billion mark  

Prime Minister Imran Khan appreciates the efforts of the State Bank of Pakistan and banks for achieving this significant milestone in such a short period.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 24th, 2021) Prime Minister Imran Khan thanked overseas Pakistanis as cumulative inflows in Roshan Digital Account (RDA) crossed the $1 billion mark.

Takingto Twitter, Prime Minister Imran Khan said: “Alhamdulillah, funds received through Roshan Digital Account have crossed $1bn. I would like to thank our overseas Pakistanis for their overwhelming response,”.

The PM appreciated the efforts of State Bank of Pakistan and banks for achieving this significant milestone in such a short period.

The State Bank’s data showed that RDA inflows were recorded at $9 million in September last year, $42m in October, $110m in November, and $250m in December last year.

The inflows jumped to $418m in January this year, $594m in February, $806m in March and $1,000m on April 23,2021.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister State Bank Of Pakistan Twitter January February March April September October November December Billion Million

Recent Stories

India&#039;s daily coronavirus cases climb to new ..

16 minutes ago

Aeromexico Reaches Agreement to Purchase 28 New Bo ..

18 minutes ago

Pakistan Arm called in to help enforce COVID-19 SO ..

43 minutes ago

IGP directs police to respond complainants politel ..

59 minutes ago

Tree plantation promotes societal and environmenta ..

1 hour ago

COVID-19 claims 157 more lives in Pakistan during ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.