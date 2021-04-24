PM thanks overseas Pakistanis as Roshan Digital Account crosses $1 billion mark  

,

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 24th, 2021) Prime Minister Imran Khan thanked overseas Pakistanis as cumulative inflows in Roshan Digital Account (RDA) crossed the $1 billion mark.

Takingto Twitter, Prime Minister Imran Khan said: “Alhamdulillah, funds received through Roshan Digital Account have crossed $1bn. I would like to thank our overseas Pakistanis for their overwhelming response,”.

The PM appreciated the efforts of State Bank of Pakistan and banks for achieving this significant milestone in such a short period.

The State Bank’s data showed that RDA inflows were recorded at $9 million in September last year, $42m in October, $110m in November, and $250m in December last year.

The inflows jumped to $418m in January this year, $594m in February, $806m in March and $1,000m on April 23,2021.